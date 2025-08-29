CLIMATE
2 min read
Pakistan evacuates over a million as Punjab hit by worst floods in decades
Floodwaters inundate 1,400 villages in eastern province, destroying crops and forcing mass evacuations.
Pakistan evacuates over a million as Punjab hit by worst floods in decades
Floodwaters inundate 1,400 villages in eastern province, destroying crops and forcing mass evacuations / AP
August 29, 2025

Pakistani authorities have evacuated more than a million people from their homes in Punjab province this week as the worst flooding in nearly 40 years submerged hundreds of villages and vital grain crops.

Torrential monsoon rain and neighbouring India’s release of excess water from its dams swelled three rivers that flow into the eastern province.

Authorities were forced to breach river banks in some areas, flooding more than 1,400 villages, Punjab’s disaster management authority said on Thursday.

Residents of Qadirabad waded through chest-deep water after the River Chenab overflowed.

Officials said flooding has been worsened by the release of water into the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers from Indian dams.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif, who visited the affected areas with federal ministers and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, emphasised the urgent need for new water reservoirs to address recurring challenges.

"Unfortunately, Pakistan is one of the 10 countries most affected by climate change. Its impact will grow in the coming years, so we need immediate action to control the situation," he said while speaking at an official meeting.

Punjab, home to half of Pakistan’s people and a key producer of wheat, rice and cotton, has seen at least 12 deaths this week. Nationwide, more than 800 people have died in floods since late June.

The waters of the Chenab threatened early Thursday to burst through a 1,000-metre barrage at Qadirabad that regulates river flow.

Recommended

Authorities deliberately blew up part of the riverbank to release water onto nearby land and prevent the barrage from collapsing, which would have inundated two towns.

"We have evaded the threat," a provincial disaster management spokesperson said.

By Thursday afternoon, water flow at the barrage had dropped to about 755,000 cusecs, down from nearly one million overnight and closer to its 800,000-cusec capacity.

Officials blamed shifting weather patterns for the severe floods. In 2022, unprecedented monsoon rains killed at least 1,000 people and devastated crops, roads and bridges.

The head of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency, Inam Haider Malik, said this year’s floods came as weather systems from the east, south and west converged.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the climate crisis "is the new normal."

But, he added, "it isn’t unmanageable."

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan flood death toll tops 300 as heavy rains continue to batter north
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us