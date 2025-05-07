The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Wednesday that several Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in a minefield explosion in southern Gaza.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters detonated a pre-positioned minefield in al-Faraheen, east of Khan Younis, killing and injuring several soldiers.

The group said its fighters also fired mortar shells at the site. It added that an Israeli helicopter was seen landing to evacuate soldiers and a damaged vehicle being pulled out from the area.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

At least 853 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 5,758 others injured since Israel began its genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, according to Israeli military figures.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.