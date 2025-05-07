WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Several Israeli soldiers killed, injured in minefield explosion in southern Gaza: Hamas
At least 853 Israeli soldiers killed since Tel Aviv's war against Gaza war, military figures show
Several Israeli soldiers killed, injured in minefield explosion in southern Gaza: Hamas
Palestinians carry their belongings after Israel's decision to demolish their homes in Nur Shams camp / Reuters
May 7, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Wednesday that several Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in a minefield explosion in southern Gaza.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters detonated a pre-positioned minefield in al-Faraheen, east of Khan Younis, killing and injuring several soldiers.

The group said its fighters also fired mortar shells at the site. It added that an Israeli helicopter was seen landing to evacuate soldiers and a damaged vehicle being pulled out from the area.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

At least 853 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 5,758 others injured since Israel began its genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, according to Israeli military figures.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us