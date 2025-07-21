Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated support for his Syrian counterpart, vowing not to “leave al Sharaa alone”, rejected fragmentation in Syria, and called recovery of the war-torn country beneficial for Türkiye.

“At a time when even unlikely actors are coming together on Syria, it's crucial to explain to the world Israel is disrupting efforts to restore stability,” Erdogan told reporters on his return flight from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) late Sunday.

Ankara has supported the transitional setup in Syria led by President Ahmed al Sharaa, who took charge after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

On ceasefire in Syria's Sweida, the city which recently saw clashes between Bedouin tribes and the minority Druze and later an intervention by Israel, Erdogan said his Syrian counterpart has maintained a firm stance, with no signs of compromise so far.

“Israel does not want stability in the region. It believes that a unified Syria would not be in its interest and continues with such provocations,” he added.

On the Cyprus issue, the Turkish leader said he has no plans to visit Southern Cyprus, stressing: “Just as they do not recognise TRNC as a state, we don’t recognise Southern Cyprus as a state.”

He reiterated that the key to resolving the Cyprus dispute lies in a two-state solution, with “no compromise” on this position.

On the sale of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye, Erdogan said the UK and Germany have taken a “positive” stance.

He said the European Union should not wait even for a day to revive and advance Türkiye’s accession negotiations.

Regarding Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Erdogan said he believes the people of Gaza will not surrender, stressing that “Israel is lashing out like a crazed monster, and will destroy itself in this fury”.