US President Donald Trump has suspended aid to Ukraine, an official told the AFP news agency, sharply escalating pressure on Kiev to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," a White House official said on Monday in a brief statement, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The order came after The Wall Street Journal, citing current and former US officials, reported on Monday that financing was suspended in recent weeks due to the administration's freeze on foreign aid.

However, the potential shutdown of the primary arms transfer pipeline to Ukraine comes just days after a tense meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

The public spat was over Zelenksyy's doubts that Trump's efforts to broker a deal to end the three-year-long war with Russia may not yield lasting peace.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the argument, and a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and a press conference were cancelled. ​​​​​

Asked whether the US will end military aid to Ukraine during a press briefing at the White House, Trump said that he has not "even talked about that right now."

'Won't be around very long'

Earlier in the day, the US president warned Zelenskyy that continued US support for Ukraine may not last "much longer" unless the Ukrainian president changes his tune on bringing a rapid end to Russia's war.

He also said Zelenskyy won't be "around very long" if he doesn't make a deal with Russia.

"Now, maybe somebody doesn't want to make a deal, and if somebody doesn't want to make a deal, I think that person won't be around very long."

He added: "That person will not be listened to very long, because I believe that Russia wants to make a deal. I believe certainly the people of Ukraine want to make a deal."

Meanwhile, the Journal reported that the White House is holding a meeting to consider suspending shipments using the drawdown authority, citing a congressional aide and a second person familiar with the matter.

Shortly after Trump's post, Zelenskyy expressed hope for continued US support in securing peace, emphasising that Ukraine is working closely with Washington and its partners in Europe to end the war.

"We are working together with America and our European partners and very much hope on US support on the path to peace," the Ukrainian leader said on X, underlining the need for real security guarantees.