The US administration has reiterated that President Donald Trump remains open to playing a mediating role in the decades-long conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, framing such an initiative as part of his broader commitment to resolving long-standing international disputes.

This comes in the aftermath of a ceasefire agreement reached between the two nuclear-armed neighbours on May 10, following a brief but dangerous escalation marked by cross-border air strikes, missile exchanges, and drone activity.

Although hostilities have ceased, the underlying tensions between the two nations remain unresolved.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked about Trump's potential role in mediating the dispute over Kashmir, a territory claimed by both India and Pakistan.

She responded by saying, “I can’t speak to what’s on the mind or the plans of the President.” However, she added that “we all recognise that President Trump in each step that he takes, it’s made to solve generational differences between countries, generational war,” suggesting that it would not be surprising if he chose to remain engaged with the issue.

She further noted President Trump’s past success in bringing adversaries to the negotiation table, asserting that such efforts were often thought impossible before his intervention.

She also noted, “[Trump] has been the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible,” and expressed hope that the Kashmir issue could be addressed during the current US administration.

‘Nobody else’

When asked whether the White House had concrete steps planned to follow up on Trump’s remarks, Bruce deferred, saying only that more information might emerge from the executive branch in due course.

Trump had earlier taken credit for helping to defuse the latest crisis between New Delhi and Islamabad, stating in an Oval Office exchange with reporters that, “Nobody else could have stopped it,” referring to the recent flare-up in violence.

Diplomatic engagement appears to be underway at multiple levels.

Bruce confirmed that a Pakistani parliamentary delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met with senior State Department officials in Washington last week, including Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. The meetings reportedly focused on bilateral cooperation and US support for the ceasefire.

Bruce also revealed that US officials recently held discussions with an Indian delegation. Deputy Secretary Landau met with Indian lawmakers, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to India’s efforts against terrorism.

Pakistan, for its part, is conducting an active diplomatic outreach campaign in global capitals, aiming to present its narrative on the recent military standoff and push for renewed talks on Kashmir.

While New Delhi has not publicly signalled any willingness to reengage in bilateral negotiations, the evolving regional dynamics and Washington’s apparent willingness to serve as a mediator may yet influence the course of future diplomacy.

India denies that Washington played any role in the ceasefire with Pakistan, which has publicly acknowledged and thanked Trump for easing the tensions between the two arch-rivals.