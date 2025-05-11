INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
Trump to work with India, Pakistan to settle ‘1000 years’ of Kashmir dispute
President Trump hails the US-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying he will now work with leaders of both countries to resolve the Kashmir dispute.
Trump indicates a potential resolution for Kashmir after a thousand years. / AP
May 11, 2025

US President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to mediate the long-standing Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, suggesting that a resolution may be possible to settle what he called “a thousand years” of dispute.

In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social late Saturday, Trump emphasised the “strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership” of both nations, praising their decision to halt fighting that could have led to mass casualties and widespread destruction.

“I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision,” Trump said, acknowledging the significant role the United States played in facilitating the de-escalation.

While the discussions did not directly address Kashmir, Trump signalled his intent to work with both countries to find a peaceful solution.

“Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” Trump said.

Tensions remain in Kashmir

Despite a US-brokered truce, after days of fighting, India and Pakistan traded accusations of ceasefire violations early Sunday.

India’s foreign secretary said it retaliated after Pakistan’s “repeated violations” of the truce, while Pakistan stated it “remains committed” to the ceasefire and that its forces were handling violations by India with “responsibility and restraint.”

AFP staff in Srinagar, in India-administered Kashmir, reported hearing loud explosions.

A senior official in Pakistani-administered Kashmir told AFP that “intermittent exchanges of fire are ongoing” across the de facto border in the contested region, the Line of Control (LoC).

More details were not immediately available, and it was not possible to independently verify the claims.

Days of deadly fighting, involving jet fighters, missiles, drones, and artillery attacks, killed at least 60 people and forced thousands to flee their homes along the border and in contested Kashmir.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
