WORLD
3 min read
Rubio tells India to 'work with' Pakistan to de-escalate Kashmir tensions
Top US diplomat Marco Rubio calls for de-escalation of tensions between the neighbouring South Asian countries after a deadly attack in disputed Kashmir killed dozens.
Rubio tells India to 'work with' Pakistan to de-escalate Kashmir tensions
Rubio encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia, says US State Department. / AP
April 30, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for de-escalation of tensions in South Asia after last week's attack in India-administered Kashmir left dozens dead, bringing India and Pakistan to the brink of another border crisis.

Rubio spoke separately with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday while expressing support to India in combating extremism and urging Pakistan to cooperate in probing the attack that killed more than two dozen people, the US State Department said in separate statements after the calls.

In a phone call with India's top diplomat Jaishankar, Rubio voiced solidarity but also encouraged caution as India, without sharing any evidence yet, accuses Pakistan of backing the attack in Pahalgam area. Islamabad denies India's charge and seeks an international probe.

"The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism," Bruce said.

"He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia."

TRT Global - Indian PM declines Russia visit amid rising tensions with Pakistan

Modi visited Russia in October for a summit, and President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India later this year.

🔗

Call with Pakistan PM

In the call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio "spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam," the tourist hub in India-administered Kashmir, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack," she said in a statement.

Sharif urged the US to impress upon India to dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly, his office said in a statement.

Sharif accused India of "escalatory and provocative behaviour" in a call with Rubio, adding "India's provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups."

Kashmir dispute

Following the attack, both sides have implemented a series of retaliatory measures.

India suspended a crucial water-sharing Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and closed the only functional land border crossing. It revoked visas issued to Pakistanis with effect from Sunday.

Pakistan retaliated by cancelling visas issued to Indians, closing its airspace to Indian airlines, halting trade with its neighbour and suspending Simla Agreement with India. The 1972 treaty was aimed to establish peace and resolve disputes bilaterally, particularly focusing on the Kashmir dispute.

India and Pakistan have fought over the former princely state since their independence from British rule in 1947, with the border splitting generations of families.

Rebels in the Indian-run area have waged an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.

New Delhi, which has deployed some 500,000 troops in Muslim-majority India-administered Kashmir, describes the armed rebellion in Kashmir as "Pakistan-backed terrorism", a charge Pakistan rejects.

In recent weeks, the Modi government has intensified its crackdown on Muslim organizations, literature, and schools, triggering unrest across the region.

At the same time, India has issued 82,000 domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris in the disputed territory, fueling concerns over deliberate demographic shifts.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, over 1,500 people have been arrested in India-administered Kashmir.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged of Kashmiri Muslims—mostly students—being assaulted by Hindu right-wing mobs in several Indian cities.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
US envoy Steve Witkoff fails to convince Netanyahu to be flexible in Gaza truce talks — report
US envoy Steve Witkoff fails to convince Netanyahu to be flexible in Gaza truce talks — report
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us