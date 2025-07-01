Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said restarting nuclear talks depends on a clear US guarantee to refrain from any military aggression against Tehran.

“I don’t expect negotiations to resume immediately,” Araghchi told CBS News on Tuesday.

“Before we decide to reengage, we need assurance that America will not return to targeting us militarily while discussions are ongoing. Considering all factors, more time is necessary,” he said.

The comments come amid ongoing diplomatic exchanges following a 12-day conflict that brought the region to the brink of a broader war.

On Monday, the White House confirmed talks between US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Iranian officials, signalling cautious progress toward easing tensions.

‘A matter of national pride and glory’

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s firm stance on its nuclear programme, describing it as “a matter of national pride and glory” that Tehran will “not easily back down from.”

He also underscored Iran’s demonstrated capability to defend itself during the recent hostilities.

“We proved during this 12-day imposed war that we can protect our sovereignty,” he said.

“Should aggression resume, we will respond decisively.”

The conflict erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites within its borders, killing at least 935 people and injuring over 5,300, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

In retaliation, Iran fired missiles and drones at Israeli targets, resulting in at least 29 deaths and over 3,400 injuries, figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem showed.

The crisis escalated further when the United States conducted air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, intensifying fears of a wider regional war.

A US-brokered ceasefire took effect on June 24, bringing a temporary halt to hostilities as diplomatic efforts continue to seek a long-term resolution.