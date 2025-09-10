TÜRKİYE
Türkiye extends condolences to DRC over deadly terror attack
Dozens of people killed in attack on funeral in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
ADF activity in eastern Congo has intensified in recent years. / AA
September 10, 2025

Türkiye on Wednesday extended its condolences to those who lost their lives in a terror attack targeting a funeral in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We are deeply saddened that several people lost their lives in the terrorist attack carried out by the DEASH-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and to the people of the DRC,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, dozens of people were killed in an attack attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group linked to the Daesh terror organisation.

ADF activity in eastern DRC has intensified in recent years.

Originally formed in Uganda, the armed group has crossed borders to establish a foothold in the Kivu region, exploiting political instability and local conflicts.

The group is responsible for deadly attacks that have targeted security forces and civilians, often in rural areas.

SOURCE:AA
