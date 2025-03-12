WORLD
2 min read
Syrian president issues decree to establish National Security Council
"Decisions related to national security and the challenges facing the state shall be made in consultation with its members," the decree states.
Syrian president issues decree to establish National Security Council
According to the decree, the council "shall meet periodically or at the invitation of the President of the Republic." (AA) / AA
March 12, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed AlSharaa has issued a decree establishing the National Security Council to coordinate and manage the country's security and political policies.

According to a statement from the Syrian presidency on Wednesday, the council will be chaired by AlSharaa and will include the ministers of foreign affairs, defence and interior, along with the director of general intelligence.

It will also have advisory and technical seats appointed by the president based on competence and expertise.

"Based on the powers granted to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, and based on the supreme national interest, and keen to enhance national security and respond to security and political challenges in the coming period, the President of the Republic decides the establishment of the National Security Council under the chairmanship of the President," the decree states.

According to the decree, the council "shall meet periodically or at the invitation of the President of the Republic."

"Decisions related to national security and the challenges facing the state shall be made in consultation with its members."

The council's duties and operational mechanisms will be determined by the president's directives in line with the supreme national interest, ensuring effective coordination among various agencies and institutions.

Assad loyalists' violence

Last week, Syria's coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus witnessed coordinated attacks by loyalists of the deposed Bashar al Assad regime. These were the most intense assaults since the regime’s collapse, targeting security patrols and checkpoints and resulting in casualties.

Following the collapse of the Assad regime in December, the new Syrian authorities launched an initiative to settle the status of former regime members in the military and security forces, contingent on their surrendering weapons and remaining untainted by bloodshed.

While tens of thousands accepted the initiative, some armed groups made up of regime remnants rejected it, particularly in the coastal region, where high-ranking Assad officers were stationed.

Over time, these groups fled to the mountainous areas, stirring tensions, destabilising the region and launching sporadic attacks against government forces in recent weeks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us