Macron says EU would pursue 'gradual lifting of sanctions' on Syria
The French president reaffirms initiating "process of persuasion" toward US to engage on same path.
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa after a joint press conference after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 7, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
May 8, 2025

The European Union would pursue to gradually lift sanctions on Syria, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday during a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed Alsharaa, who travelled to Paris on his first visit to a European country since taking office.

“I told the president that if he continues on his path, we will continue on ours: first, by gradually lifting European economic sanctions,” Macron said.

He said they would further initiate a “process of persuasion” with the United States so that they engage along the same path and also work with UNHCR and their partners to establish a regional framework allowing Syria “to see its talents and vital forces return to it”.

“To do this, it will be necessary to provide guarantees on the proper use of international funds. France will ensure that the priorities it considers essential are taken into account in this framework, because, as I have said, the stability and unity of Syria are also essential for the stability of the Middle East,” Macron said.

He reaffirmed that he would advocate for the sanctions, imposed during the former Bashar al Assad regime, “not to be renewed” and actively work with some member states who still have “hesitations”.

“I believe it is our responsibility to lift these sanctions progressively, to support this movement, and to give, in the months to come, the possibility to move forward,” he added.

Mutual cooperation

France “was a friend to the Syrian people and stood by them throughout the years of the revolution”, Syrian President Alsharaa said.

He added that he discussed with President Macron ways to advance issues of mutual interest, including France’s contribution to Syria’s reconstruction and stability, “which represents the stability of the entire region”.

Sharaa also said that he discussed with the French president prospects for cooperation in the fields of security, economy, justice and counterterrorism.

He also expressed his gratitude to Macron and the French people for “welcoming Syrian refugees in recent years and for receiving me today”.

He stressed that his administration “will not allow sectarian strife nor violations of Syria’s sovereignty by foreign parties”, adding firmly that “the future of Syria will not be shaped in closed rooms nor decided in distant capitals”.

Regarding the international sanctions on Syria, he said they “were imposed due to crimes committed by the former regime, and there is no justification for their continuation after its removal”.

SOURCE:AA
