US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
Albanese's "campaign of political and economic warfare" against US, Israel "will no longer be tolerated", Secretary of State Marco Rubio says.
The sanctions followed a report by Albanese that identified​​​​​​​ corporations allegedly facilitating Israeli occupation on Palestinian lands. / Reuters
July 9, 2025

​​​​​​​The US has imposed sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, citing her "efforts to prompt" International Criminal Court (ICC) action against US and Israeli officials.

“Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt (ICC) action against US and Israeli officials, companies, and executives,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted to X on Wednesday.

Accusing Albanese of waging a “campaign of political and economic warfare” against both countries, he said the actions “will no longer be tolerated”.

“We will always stand by our partners in their right to self-defence,” he added.

The sanctions followed a report by Albanese last week that identified​​​​​​​ corporations facilitating Israeli occupation on Palestinian lands, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Palantir that provide military hardware, surveillance technology and infrastructure that support the illegal occupation.

