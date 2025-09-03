WAR ON GAZA
Hamas agrees to technocrat administration for Gaza
Group says it is ready for a comprehensive deal including prisoner swap, ceasefire and reconstruction of the war-battered enclave.
September 3, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it has agreed to the formation of an independent national administration of technocrats to run Gaza, while awaiting Israel’s response to a proposal put forward by mediators last month.

"Hamas is still awaiting Israel’s response to the proposal put forward by mediators on August 18, which was accepted by the group," Hamas said in a statement.

The group reiterated its readiness for a comprehensive deal that would see the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The plan also includes ending the genocide in Gaza, a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, reopening crossings to allow vital aid, and beginning reconstruction.

Hamas said its acceptance of a technocrat administration was an effort to answer what Israeli officials have called the "day after" question about governance in Gaza, which they have cited as justification for prolonging the carnage.

The statement comes as Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, has shifted away from seeking a partial agreement and is now demanding a comprehensive deal.

US President Donald Trump also said on Wednesday that "all Israeli soldiers held in Gaza must be released."

Hamas and Fatah had previously agreed in talks in Cairo last December to form a committee to manage Gaza’s affairs, but the Palestinian Authority rejected the arrangement, insisting it should assume responsibility for governing the territory.

The carnage in Gaza has left much of the enclave in ruins.

Nearly two years of Israeli offensives have killed more than 63,000 Palestinians, displaced most of the population, and pushed the enclave to the brink of famine.

Hamas said it remains committed to "a national independent administration of technocrats" to take responsibility immediately in all sectors of governance.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
