Naila Kiani has summited Kanchenjunga, the world's third-tallest mountain in the Himalayas, becoming the first Pakistani woman to climb 12 peaks above 8,000 meters, the country's official mountaineering organisation has said

Kanchenjunga is located on the border between Nepal and the Indian state of Sikkim.

"This is far more than just a climb—it is a monumental milestone in the history of Pakistani mountaineering and a moment of immense national pride. With just two peaks left, Naila stands on the threshold of joining a global elite of only 17 women to have conquered all 14 eight-thousanders," the Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a statement.

This is a "historic moment" for Pakistan, it added.

"This is not just a personal achievement—it is a symbol of empowerment for women in sports, a beacon of hope and inspiration for Pakistan, and a proud moment for every mountaineering enthusiast," said Karrar Haidri, the club’s secretary.

In August 2022, Kiani became the first Pakistani mother to summit K2, the world's second-tallest mountain, situated in Pakistan.

Kiani is a banker and currently resides in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).