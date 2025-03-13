A trio of top Turkish officials have met with Syrian President Ahmad AlSharaa during a working visit to neighbouring Syria.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Ibrahim Kalin, head of the National Intelligence Organization, were received by AlSharaa in the capital Damascus on Thursday.

The Turkish officials' visit, aimed at official talks, also includes meetings with their Syrian counterparts.

The meeting, in which bilateral relations and current developments in the region were discussed, lasted approximately 3 hours.