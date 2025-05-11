TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Zelenskyy accepts Russian president's proposal to resume peace talks in Istanbul
On Saturday, Putin called on Kiev authorities to resume the talks in Istanbul on Thursday, the 15th of May.
Zelenskyy accepts Russian president's proposal to resume peace talks in Istanbul
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine accepts Russia's proposal to resume peace talks in Istanbul. / AA
May 11, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will personally wait for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on Thursday, as diplomatic efforts show signs of revival after months of deadlock in the war between the two countries.

“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy,” Zelenskyy said on X on Sunday.

“There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses.”

His comments came shortly after Putin announced that Russia is ready to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15.

US President Donald Trump also urged Ukraine to accept the proposal in a post on X on Sunday.

“President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Türkiye, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY… I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War II… HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!”

Türkiye welcomes Putin’s proposal

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Putin said he would hold a phone call on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally request Türkiye’s support in hosting the talks.

"Russia is prepared to negotiate without preconditions," Putin added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also welcomed Putin's statement on resuming peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, saying he was pleased to hear him support continuing negotiations from where they left off in 2022.

Erdogan reaffirmed that Türkiye is ready to host talks aimed at reaching a lasting solution.

The Turkish metropolis previously hosted a series of talks in March 2022 – just after the conflict began – aimed at finding common ground to end the armed conflict, but failed to reach a settlement to the war, which is now in its fourth year.

Erdogan, a longtime champion of resolving the conflict, has repeatedly offered for Türkiye to host peace talks and do whatever it can to promote a resolution.

Türkiye has the distinction of enjoying good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

TRT Global - Turkish president welcomes Putin’s remarks on resuming peace talks in Istanbul

Erdogan engaged with French and Russian leaders to push for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, underlining the "historic turning point" in the peacebuilding process.

🔗

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us