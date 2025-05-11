Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will personally wait for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on Thursday, as diplomatic efforts show signs of revival after months of deadlock in the war between the two countries.

“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy,” Zelenskyy said on X on Sunday.

“There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses.”

His comments came shortly after Putin announced that Russia is ready to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15.

US President Donald Trump also urged Ukraine to accept the proposal in a post on X on Sunday.

“President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Türkiye, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY… I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War II… HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!”

Türkiye welcomes Putin’s proposal

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Putin said he would hold a phone call on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally request Türkiye’s support in hosting the talks.

"Russia is prepared to negotiate without preconditions," Putin added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also welcomed Putin's statement on resuming peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, saying he was pleased to hear him support continuing negotiations from where they left off in 2022.

Erdogan reaffirmed that Türkiye is ready to host talks aimed at reaching a lasting solution.

The Turkish metropolis previously hosted a series of talks in March 2022 – just after the conflict began – aimed at finding common ground to end the armed conflict, but failed to reach a settlement to the war, which is now in its fourth year.

Erdogan, a longtime champion of resolving the conflict, has repeatedly offered for Türkiye to host peace talks and do whatever it can to promote a resolution.

Türkiye has the distinction of enjoying good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.