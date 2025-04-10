AFRICA
The boat was ferrying about 100 passengers when it sank on the Congo River.
FILE - People gather at the port of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, after a ferry carrying hundreds capsized on arrival, Oct. 3, 2024. / AP
April 10, 2025

More than 50 people perished and dozens are missing after an overloaded boat capsized on a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Equateur province, national television reported.

The boat was ferrying about 100 passengers when it sank on the Congo River Monday overnight to Tuesday, near Mayita, a town located about 40 kilometres (24 miles) from Mbandaka city.

"More than 50 dead" is the provisional toll of the shipwreck, Maitre Kolomba Mampunia, the provincial head of the Red Cross Equator Division, told national television RTNC on Thursday.

The boat, named Fortune HB Jado, was headed to Mobenzani market in Bomongo territory from Mbandaka, when its roof collapsed during docking manoeuvres, according to the report.

Mboyo Loyoko, the river commissioner of Mbandaka, attributed the tragic shipwreck to non-compliance with navigation standards, including overloading and night navigation.

Bobo Boloko Bolumbu, the governor of Equateur province, told reporters that he sent a Red Cross team and set up humanitarian actions at the scene of the tragedy as search efforts continue for several people unaccounted for.

SOURCE:AA
