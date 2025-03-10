At least 25 people died and several others went missing after a boat capsized in Kwa River near Democratic Republic of Congo’s western province of Mai-Ndombe, local media reported on Monday.

"The provisional toll is 25 dead and 30 survivors. The primary cause was night navigation," said Alexis Mputu, a spokesperson for the provincial government, according to the local news website Actualite.cd.

The boat was carrying footballers from Ngambomi village, returning from a match in Mushie town.

It capsized after leaving Mushie port at 11pm (2200 GMT) and travelling 12 kilometres (over seven miles).

The Mushie police station also confirmed the accident but gave no details.

Boat accidents are frequent in the region. Last December, a boat heading to Inongo town capsized near Mai-Ndombe.