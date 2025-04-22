Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed Pakistan's stance on the Palestinian issue, saying that Pakistan is one of the countries that reacted "most strongly" to the genocide in Gaza.

"I would like to once again express that we have always appreciated Pakistan’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue. Pakistan is also one of the countries that reacted most strongly to the genocide in Gaza," Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Noting that Pakistan has supported the just cause of the Palestinians at various platforms, including the UN, Erdogan said Ankara and Islamabad are determined to continue joint efforts in the coming period.

"We will continue to work together toward the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and with territorial integrity," Erdogan further added.

Fight against terrorism

Turkish President reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to deepening ties with Pakistan and strengthening regional cooperation.

The talks addressed both bilateral relations and global challenges, with a particular emphasis on counter-terrorism, Erdogan said.

"Türkiye and Pakistan have shown a strong will against terrorist organisations," he stated, while expressing condolences for victims of a recent terror attack in Pakistan.

Highlighting economic collaboration, Erdogan revealed that 25 cooperation agreements signed during his visit to Islamabad last year are already being implemented. He also voiced support for increased Turkish investment in Pakistan and proposed the idea of a free economic zone for Turkish companies.

The Turkish leader emphasised expanding cooperation in defence, energy, education, and healthcare, noting that joint projects and reciprocal investments were key drivers of their partnership.

Erdogan concluded by calling the Türkiye-Pakistan partnership a vital force for regional peace and expressing hope for closer future cooperation.

Pakistani premier condemns killings of over 50,000 innocent Palestinians in Gaza



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif "strongly" condemned Israel’s brutal killing of over 50,000 innocent Palestinians.

"We have called for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. We renewed our call for a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Jerusalem as its capital," Sharif said.

Sharif stressed joint efforts to "beat this menace of terrorism" not only in Pakistan and Türkiye but "all over the world," noting that long-standing alliances are shifting and giving way to new ones.

Pakistan and Türkiye focused on "enhancing economic collaboration, particularly through joint ventures and investments," in sectors such as energy, IT, and infrastructure, with the hope that both sides would meet "the mutually agreed target of increasing their bilateral trade to $5 billion."

"Defence and security cooperation remains a pillar of Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation," the prime minister remarked.

He also appreciated Türkiye's "unwavering support on the Kashmir issue" and reaffirmed Pakistan's support for "the people of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus."

Türkiye and Pakistan have agreed to "continue close cooperation in multilateral forums," said Sharif.