All but one of the 242 people on board the UK-bound Air India flight that crashed in western India on Thursday are believed to have died, according to Indian media reports.

At least five students were also killed and several injured when the plane slammed into a medical college hostel, with Ahmedabad Police confirming that 25 people were injured on the ground.

Local media reported that one passenger, a 40-year-old British national, survived the crash and was in the hospital with multiple injuries.

Air India Flight AI171, carrying 242 people, crashed in the Meghaninagar residential area shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in India’s western state of Gujarat, according to India’s Civil Aviation Directorate General.

The aircraft carried 232 passengers and 10 crew members, including a number of foreign nationals and prominent Indian figures, including the former chief minister of Gujarat state, Vijay Rupani.

Air India said passengers on the crashed plane included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, one Canadian, two pilots and ten cabin crew.

Air India released a brief press statement saying “At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran expressed “profound sorrow” over the crash.

“Our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families,” he said in a statement. “We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and provide all necessary support and care.”

According to initial reports, the aircraft went down near Meghani Nagar area of the city, with visuals of the crash circulating on social media showing thick smoke billowing from the crash site.

The plane took off at 1:38 AM local time and crashed into a building near the airport in Ahmedabad at 1:40 PM. Gatwick Airport officials said the aircraft had been scheduled to land in London at 6.25 pm local time.

Authorities have launched rescue operations, and emergency services have rushed to the scene. While details remain limited, sources suggest that passengers and crew members were onboard at the time of the accident.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

Witnesses near the airport reported hearing a loud explosion before seeing the aircraft descend rapidly. The Gujarat government has assured swift action and support for those affected by the incident.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the crash left him both shocked and in sorrow. “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” Narendra​​​​​​​ Modi said on X.

"Very shocked to hear about the AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew," said Yusuf Pathan, former cricketer and a member of the Indian parliament, on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed his condolences.

"My thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer said in a statement.