A Saudi delegation of over 100 investors has arrived in Damascus ahead of a conference aimed at securing billions of dollars in deals to help rebuild war-battered Syria.

Saudi state broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya said the country's investment minister, Khalid Al-Falih, was leading the delegation, which included 120 investors, aiming to ink agreements worth $4 billion.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's investment ministry said the forum aimed to "explore cooperation opportunities and sign agreements that enhance sustainable development and serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples".

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump formally dismantled US sanctions targeting Syria, hoping to reintegrate the country into the global economy.

Trump lifted most sanctions against Syria in May, responding to appeals from Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

The US president met Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa, during his visit to Saudi Arabia in May.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia and Qatar pledged to settle Syria's debt to the World Bank, totalling about $15 million.