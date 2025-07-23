WORLD
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Around 20 Israeli soldiers entered Marjayoun district's Reihana Berri area on Al-Mari plain, searched homes, and briefly detained 2 Syrians before releasing them near border.
Lebanese army troops patrol the destroyed southern border village of Adaisseh, following the Israeli forces withdrawal on February 18, 2025. / AFP
July 23, 2025

An Israeli military unit crossed into southern Lebanon early Wednesday, searched several homes, and questioned residents and Syrian labourers, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).

About 20 Israeli infantry soldiers advanced from the outskirts of the border town of Al-Aabbasiyyeh into the Reihana Berri area of the Al-Mari plain in the Marjayoun district, NNA reported.

The soldiers searched both inhabited and abandoned houses and interrogated Lebanese residents and Syrian workers. Two Syrian men were taken into custody and later released near the border, according to the news agency.

It also reported that three Israeli drones flew at very low altitude in a circular pattern over several southern towns, including Froun, Kfar Sir, Sir El Gharbiyeh, Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, Yohmor, and Arnoun in the Nabatieh district.

Another drone was spotted flying at low altitude Wednesday morning over the towns of Babliyeh, Al-Loubiyah, Saksakiyeh, and Ansariyeh in the Zahrani area, also in the Nabatieh district.

RelatedTRT Global - Lebanon’s south rises from the rubble of Israel's destruction

Fragile ceasefire

Cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces continue to launch almost daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to be targeting Hezbollah's activities.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 258 people and injuries to more than 562.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

US envoy Tom Barrack said on Monday that the ceasefire agreement “didn't work.”

RelatedTRT Global - Ceasefire in Israel's war on Lebanon takes effect
