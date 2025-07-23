Turkish software and defence giant Havelsan has developed a closed-loop, secure artificial intelligence (AI) system called MAIN, designed as a corporate alternative to open AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini while safeguarding sensitive institutional data, a company official told Anadolu.

Arif Furkan Mendi, director of business development at Havelsan, described MAIN as an AI assistant platform for corporate use that operates entirely offline, utilising organizations’ internal data without any internet connection.

"It serves as an artificial intelligence assistant without any internet connection whatsoever," Mendi told at the IDEF 2025 defense fair in Istanbul.

Saying that Türkiye's institutions possess vast amounts of data, Mendi stressed that infrastructure needs to be created to interpret this data and make it ready for AI.

"We are building this infrastructure first, and with MAIN, we are using it to interpret the data in these big data environments, acting as an assistant to provide institutions with higher quality services and increase their efficiency," he noted.

He said that everyone uses open-source chatbots such as Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT frequently in their daily lives, but using them as a corporate tool is not very feasible, especially in terms of data security.

"The export of this data and its access to the entire world via internet connection poses serious cybersecurity risks," Mendi said.

With MAIN, he said, Havelsan is building infrastructure to enable institutions to utilise AI, allowing them to receive AI services with completely secure infrastructure.

"Data remains entirely within the institutions. We provide this data as an infrastructure with our own servers and never allow it to be released outside," he said.

Also, he stressed that with the MAIN system, institutions are able to benefit from various factors such as the efficiency and cost advantages that AI brings.

Apart from MAIN, Mendi noted that Havelsan has developed many different AI models with many different parameters, including ones with nine billion and 70 billion parameters and ones with even higher numbers.

"We use different models based on the data available in organizations. With these, we are able to serve various segments," he said.

Noting that they provide infrastructure that can be used in the military as well as an AI assistant, Mendi said they can also serve as a software development assistant to optimise software development processes.

"Along with our low-code development platform, we also provide services for creating fast screens and rapid applications in terms of software development," he said.

Secure AI for public data efficiency



Mendi stressed that Havelsan offers infrastructure based on AI that can serve a wide variety of applications.

Responding to a question about the public use of the MAIN system, he said that Havelsan is driving digital transformation in Türkiye's public sector, primarily through information and communication technologies.

"With MAIN, we aim to transform public institutions first, so we can make the vast amount of public data more meaningful and increase efficiency. After this, we aim to disseminate this data across Türkiye and ultimately provide a structure that can reach end users," he added.

Havelsan is a Turkish software and systems firm operating in the IT and defence industries.

The company is participating in the 17th edition of International Defense Industry Fair 2025 (IDEF) in Istanbul, presenting a wide range of products and services, including multi-domain command and control architectures, artificial intelligence-supported decision support systems, manned-unmanned teams, and hybrid operational frameworks.

Havelsan took part in the fair under the theme of "Artificial Intelligence for Defense," according to a statement by the company.

Being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel and Atakoy Marina, the 17th edition of the six-day defence fair opened on Tuesday.

The event, organised by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

This year's event hosts ministers, chiefs of staff, commanders and top representatives from 103 countries, with 44 countries opening stalls.

The event is hosting more than 900 domestic and 400 foreign defence firms.