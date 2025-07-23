WORLD
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
China's commerce minister urges the EU to drop sanctions on two Chinese banks, warning against what Beijing calls "groundless", unilateral measures over Russia.
The call comes days before the China-EU summit on Thursday in Beijing. / Photo: Reuters
China's commerce minister and the European Union's trade chief had a "candid and in-depth" discussion on economic and trade cooperation as well as other issues that both sides face, the Chinese ministry said on Wednesday.

The call comes days before the China-EU summit on Thursday in Beijing, when EU leaders plan to press China on rare earth supplies and the war in Ukraine.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic spoke over a video call on Tuesday, during which Wang also conveyed solemn representations on the EU's listing of two Chinese banks under its sanctions against Russia.

China has called the EU's accusations against the two financial institutions "groundless" and said it opposes the unilateral sanctions that lack basis in international law.

The European Union’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia, adopted in mid‑July 2025, marked the first-ever inclusion of non-Russian, third-country financial institutions, two regional Chinese banks, in its blacklist.

The EU accused Suifenhe Rural Commercial Bank and Heihe Rural Commercial Bank, both located near China's border with Russia, of facilitating Moscow’s evasion of Western restrictions.

