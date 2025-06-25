US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed a major victory at the NATO summit, saying that alliance members have pledged to increase defence spending to five percent of their GDP annually.

"It's a monumental win for the United States, because we were carrying much more than our fair share," Trump told reporters after the summit of NATO's 32 member countries.

Trump said the summit achieved "tremendous things", with a renewed focus on urging European allies to shoulder more of the military burden and invest in defence hardware.

"The major focus was on the need for NATO members to take up the burden for Europe's defence," Trump said. "Additional money should be spent on military hardware."

Related TRT Global - Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel

Iran-Israel conflict 'over'

Trump also weighed in on the recent escalation between Iran and Israel, declaring the conflict "finished" after what he described as intense behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

"I dealt with both and they're both tired, exhausted," he said, when asked why he believed the fighting had ended.

"They fought very, very hard and very viciously, very violently, and they were both satisfied to go home and get out," Trump added.

Trump said talks with Iranian officials are scheduled for next week and hinted at the possibility of a new agreement, though he downplayed the urgency.

"A deal may be signed," he said, adding, "I don't think it's that necessary."

US strikes 'set back' Iran's nuclear programme

Reflecting on recent US military operations in the Middle East, Trump confirmed that last week's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities had severely crippled the country's capabilities.

"Our strikes on Fordow destroyed the enrichment site's critical infrastructure and rendered it totally inoperable," Trump said.

"These strikes have set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons for many years to come. This achievement can benefit indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material, which it won't."

He added that the Ukraine crisis had underscored the urgent need to rebuild the defence industrial base in both the US and allied nations.

'Nice' meeting with Zelenskyy

The US president also described his high-profile meeting in The Hague with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as cordial and constructive.

"You know, we had a little rough times sometimes, but he couldn't have been nicer," Trump said, apparently alluding to a past Oval Office shouting match between the two leaders.

Trump added that the US would "see if it could make Patriot missiles available" to Ukraine.