Israel and Iran launched a fresh wave of attacks late Saturday, raising fears of a broader regional war. The Israeli army said it was intercepting missiles fired from Iran, while continuing to strike military targets in Tehran.

Iranian state television confirmed that missiles and drones had been launched toward Israel. Several projectiles were seen in the night sky over occupied East Jerusalem. Sirens were heard in Haifa, but not in the capital.

Three people were killed in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in the latest round of Iranian missile strikes, according to Israeli media. A separate attack in the Tamra area left one dead and 14 others injured, Israel’s ambulance service said, including one in critical condition.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted Israeli warplane refueling sites. Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that warplanes had struck the headquarters of Iran’s Ministry of Defence in Tehran, as well as an oil facility in the capital’s southern suburbs.

Iranian outlets reported that a strike on the Shahran oil depot near Tehran triggered a fire at a refinery complex, with emergency teams attempting to bring the blaze under control.

In a significant escalation, Iran said its South Pars gas field — the world’s largest — partially suspended operations after an Israeli strike caused a fire there on Saturday. Located in Iran’s southern Bushehr province, the offshore field is vital to domestic gas production.

US President Donald Trump had warned Iran of worse to come, but said it was not too late to halt the Israeli campaign if Tehran accepted a sharp downgrading of its nuclear programme.

A round of US-Iran nuclear talks due to be held in Oman on Sunday was canceled, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi saying the discussions could not take place while Iran was being subjected to Israel's "barbarous" attacks.

Fears about potential disruption to the region's oil exports had already driven up oil prices 9% on Friday even though Israel did not directly attack Iran's oil and gas on the first day of its attacks.

An Iranian general, Esmail Kosari, said on Saturday that Tehran was reviewing whether to close the Strait of Hormuz controlling access to the Gulf for tankers.

Iran said 78 people were killed on the first day of Israel's attacks, and scores more on the second, including 60 when a missile brought down a 14-storey apartment block in Tehran, where 29 of the dead were children.

Iran had launched its own retaliatory missile volley on Friday night. At least three people killed in Israel.