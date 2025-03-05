WORLD
Scholz, Zelenskyy discuss Trump's role in achieving peace in Ukraine
"Both (leaders) agreed on the importance of the US president's leadership role, also with a view to achieving a swift start to a ceasefire and lasting peace for Ukraine", a German government spokesperson says.
Following the call, Zelenskyy said on X he had held "an honest conversation about various issues and our vision for the future security architecture" with Scholz. / AP
March 5, 2025

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have discussed US President Donald Trump's role in negotiations to achieve peace in Kiev's three-year-old war with Russia.

"Both agreed on the importance of the US president's leadership role, also with a view to achieving a swift start to a ceasefire and lasting peace for Ukraine", a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Following the call, Zelenskyy said on X he had held "an honest conversation about various issues and our vision for the future security architecture" with Scholz.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he was ready to work under the US president's leadership to bring lasting peace after Washington paused military aid to Kiev, following strained Zelenskyy-Trump talks last week.

"We all want a safe future for our people. Not a temporary ceasefire, but an end to the war once and for all. With our coordinated efforts and US leadership, this is entirely achievable," Zelenskyy said after the call with Scholz.

Scholz also reiterated Germany's continued and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine, the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy also held a phone call with chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz to discuss further cooperation.

