The Igdir-Nakchivan Natural Gas Pipeline will bring strategic initiatives between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the energy sector to fruition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Today, we are actualising a project for our countries that will guarantee Nakhchivan's energy security for a long time,” Erdogan said on Wednesday via videoconference at opening ceremony of the pipeline with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Erdogan said Ankara and Baku are determined to jointly implement all kinds of projects for regional peace, prosperity and stability.

Uniting Turkic nations

Erdogan said both Türkiye and Azerbaijan are on the side of “peace, tranquility, and prosperity," adding: "We only want peace in our region. We want cooperation and to advance together."

For his part, Aliyev said oil and gas pipeline projects have not only united Türkiye and Azerbaijan but also changed the energy map of Eurasia.

He said the unity between Ankara and Baku is great contribution to the Turkic world, praising President Erdogan for his role in bringing together Turkic-speaking nations.