China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Leaders from over 20 countries will gather in Tianjin as President Xi Jinping seeks to use the SCO summit to strengthen regional security and influence.
China seeks to boost regional security and influence through the SCO. / AFP
20 hours ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host Russia's Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres and more than 20 heads of government later this month, Beijing said on Friday, for a political and security meeting aimed at cementing China's regional influence.

Leaders from a bloc spanning roughly a quarter of the globe will unveil new plans to deepen their ties when they gather for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin told a news conference on the summit's preparations.

The gathering takes place between August 31 and September 1, just days before Beijing stages one of its largest military parades in years, and as US President Donald Trump’s foreign and trade policies, particularly on Israel, Gaza, and tariffs, nudge key regional players closer to China.

Top leaders from member states or guest countries such as Türkiye, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Vietnam are also among those taking part.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to attend the summit, ahead of hosting Trump and other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur in October.

Hegemonism, outdated mindsets still in play

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver keynote speeches at the event, also attended by heads of international organisations.

Through the summit, China hopes "to stimulate momentum for cooperation...(and) with the stability and resilience of the SCO, respond to the uncertain and unpredictable factors in the international environment", Liu told reporters at a briefing.

"In today's world, outdated mindsets of hegemonism and power politics still have influence, with certain countries attempting to prioritise their own interests above others, seriously threatening world peace and stability," he added in a veiled reference to the United States.

"With the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's stability and resilience, we can address uncertainties and unpredictable factors ... and create a favourable environment of lasting peace."

The summit will conclude with the signing and release of the Tianjin Declaration, he said.

At the 2024 SCO summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, leaders agreed to step up cooperation on regional counterterrorism, renewable energy and the digital economy.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
