TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Trump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
'I've also been working relentlessly to end the terrible bloodshed between Russia and Ukraine,' president says in Riyadh.
Trump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Trump said on Monday that he may travel to Istanbul if he thought it would be helpful. / Reuters
May 13, 2025

US President Donald Trump has voiced optimism that talks between Ukraine and Russia, set for Istanbul later this week, could yield “pretty good results.”

“I've also been working relentlessly to end the terrible bloodshed between Russia and Ukraine, and very importantly, talks are being held in Türkiye later this week, probably on Thursday, and they could produce some pretty good results,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“Don't underestimate Thursday's meeting in Türkiye — President Erdogan will be a great host”, Trump added ahead of the peace talks.

“Our people are going to be going there -- (Secretary of State) Marco (Rubio) is going to be going there. Others are going to be going, and we'll see if we can get it done.”

Trump said on Monday that he may travel to Istanbul if he thought it would be helpful.

Trump's special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff are reportedly expected to take part in the talks, regardless if Trump attends. Rubio will be in Antalya, Türkiye, from May 14 -16 for an informal NATO foreign ministers meeting.

Reviving path of diplomacy

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that a Russian delegation will be in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Thursday where they expect to meet a Ukrainian delegation to take part in direct peace talks.

“We only evaluate the statements of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, who proposed holding negotiations between delegations on Thursday in Istanbul. Our delegation will be there and will wait for the Ukrainian side,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview, an excerpt of which was shared on Telegram.

Peskov added that who precisely will be representing Moscow at the talks will be disclosed when Putin instructs that this information be made public.

The diplomatic push is the latest to end the war that began in early 2022. The direct talks with Ukraine were proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and have received support from Türkiye and the US, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirming his attendance.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us