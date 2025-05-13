TÜRKİYE
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
“Spain’s interest in our defence industry is clear, and we aim to expand this cooperation also within the EU framework,” Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Fuat Oktay says.
HURJET, advanced jet trainer developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), is gaining momentum in Spain. / AA
May 13, 2025

Spain has selected Türkiye’s HURJET, the advanced jet trainer developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), as its new advanced trainer aircraft, a leading Spanish aviation media has said.

As the 2025 edition of the International Defence and Security Exhibition (FEINDEF) concludes, a key event is scheduled for Wednesday, 14 May.

According to Avion Revue Internacional, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Spanish defence industry and the HURJET programme, laying the groundwork for future collaboration to supply the Spanish Air and Space Force with a new advanced trainer aircraft.

Sources within the defence sector suggest that the Spanish programme will likely proceed in two phases. The first phase — reportedly already agreed — will involve aircraft produced entirely in Türkiye, to be certified by the Spanish industry, Avion Revue said.

A second batch is currently under negotiation, which may include the integration of Spanish systems and a broader role for Spanish defence companies in the manufacturing process, the news report added.

This development marks a crucial step forward for HURJET in its bid to become the next-generation training platform for Spanish military pilots. It also represents a major opportunity for both the Spanish Air and Space Force and the national defence industry, it added.

Türkiye's homegrown light attack jet, HURJET, seeks to replace aging jet trainers and to be used as advanced jet trainers due to the increasing number of fifth-generation aircraft and their changing configurations.

The 13.6-metre long (44.6 feet) Hurjet has a wingspan of 9.5 metres (31 feet).

Deepening defence cooperation

On Monday, Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Fuat Oktay stated that HURJET has become one of the key pillars of deepening defence cooperation between the two nations.

Oktay underlined that bilateral defence relations have strengthened significantly in recent years, especially amid growing regional security concerns in the Euro-Atlantic sphere. The HURJET trainer is one of Türkiye’s flagship defence projects, and its export marks a milestone in the country’s rapidly growing military-industrial capabilities.

The discussions come ahead of the international defence fair FEINDEF 2025, to be held in Madrid on May 14–16, where Türkiye will participate with a delegation of 32 defence companies — up from just two firms two years ago.

“Spain’s interest in our defence industry is clear, and we aim to expand this cooperation also within the EU framework,” Oktay added.

He also highlighted close cooperation in sectors beyond defence—including tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, and R&D—underscoring that both nations are committed to institutionalising a strategic partnership across multiple fields.

Spanish Senate Foreign Affairs Chair Landaluce echoed these sentiments, describing the visit of the Turkish delegation as “an honour” and emphasising the growing number of joint initiatives across sectors. He also stressed the potential of Türkiye and Spain as key actors in the Mediterranean and within NATO.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
