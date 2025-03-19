The White House has accused judges of "usurping" executive power after a series of rulings against Donald Trump's administration, including one that sought to block the deportation of Venezuelan migrants and drew the president's ire.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday alleged there had been a "concerted effort by the far-left" to pick judges who were "clearly acting as partisan activists" to deal with cases involving the Republican's administration.

"Not only are they usurping the will of the president and the chief executive of our country, but they are undermining the will of the American public," Leavitt said at a daily briefing.

Leavitt in particular lashed out at District Judge James Boasberg, who ordered the suspension over the weekend of the deportation flights carried out under an obscure wartime law, calling him a "Democrat activist."

Trump's administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport Venezuelan gang members as part of its mass deportation program of undocumented migrants.

Trump personally called for the judge's impeachment on Tuesday, saying Boasberg was "a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama."

The Yale-educated Boasberg, 62, was first appointed to the bench by president George W. Bush, a Republican, and later named a district court judge by Obama, a Democrat.

Trump's comments drew a rare public rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts said.

Boasberg, in an order in the deportation case on Wednesday, also issued a pointed reminder to Justice Department lawyers that court rulings are to be obeyed.

"As the Supreme Court has made crystal clear, the proper recourse for a party subject to an injunction it believes is legally flawed... is appellate review, not disobedience," he said.

'Assault on democracy'

Federal judges are nominated by the president for life and can only be removed by being impeached by the House of Representatives for "high crimes or misdemeanors" and convicted by the Senate.

Impeachment of federal judges is exceedingly rare and the last time a judge was removed by Congress was in 2010.

Trump renewed his rebuke of Boasberg on his Truth Social network on Wednesday, although he did not repeat his call for impeachment.

"If a President doesn't have the right to throw murderers, and other criminals, out of our Country because a Radical Left Lunatic Judge wants to assume the role of President, then our Country is in very big trouble, and destined to fail!" he said.

Judges have dealt Trump a number of setbacks in recent weeks as his administration pursues its wholesale overhaul of the federal government.

Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship has been blocked by the courts and a judge on Tuesday ordered an immediate halt to the shutdown of the main US aid agency by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk railed against what he called a "judicial coup" in posts on his social network X.

"We need 60 senators to impeach the judges and restore rule of the people," Musk said, misstating the process and the actual number of senators required — 67.



White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller also lashed out at the judiciary, saying "district court judges have assumed the mantle of Secretary of Defense, Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security and Commander-in-Chief."

"It is lunacy. It is pure lawlessness. It is the gravest assault on democracy. It must and will end," Miller said on X.