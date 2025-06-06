WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine strikes Russia after Moscow’s mass drone assault
Ukraine struck Russian infrastructure and urged stronger international action after intercepting 406 of 452 drones and missiles in one night.
Ukraine strikes Russia after Moscow’s mass drone assault
President Zelenskyy urged global leaders to act decisively against Russia. / Reuters
June 6, 2025

A Ukrainian rail attack rocked Russia’s Belgorod Region on Friday, disrupting transport and marking another escalation near the border, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

An explosive device detonated beneath a railway line in the Prokhorovsky District, causing a reserve locomotive to derail, he said.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed no casualties and noted that rail workers swiftly began repairs. Service resumed after a two-and-a-half-hour suspension.

The attack is the latest in a series of Ukrainian strikes targeting infrastructure in Russia’s frontier regions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military also claimed responsibility for pre-dawn attacks on Russian airfields in Saratov and Ryazan, alongside strikes on fuel depots.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces launched a preemptive strike. On the eve of the massive enemy attack, enemy airfields and other important military facilities were hit," the Ukrainian military said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

RelatedTRT Global - Russian strike kills several in Ukraine hours after Trump calls Putin

'We need to act decisively'

The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 406 out of 452 Russian drones and missiles during an intense overnight bombardment across Kiev and other cities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assault, accusing the Kremlin of unleashing over 400 drones and 40 missiles in a single night.

He urged international partners to intensify pressure on Russia, warning that hesitation would cost lives and embolden aggression.

"If someone does not put pressure and gives the war more time to take lives, they are complicit and responsible. We need to act decisively," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on social media.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Bangladesh ready to hold elections in April next year: Yunus
After much speculation, India finally gets invited to G7 summit in Canada
Netherlands to hold snap election in October: minister
Prolonged Gaza war takes toll on Israeli military hardware: report
Tesla shares bounce back as Trump-Musk public feud shows signs of cooling
Modi flags off rail link featuring world’s highest arch bridge in India-administered Kashmir
Ukraine strikes Russia after Moscow’s mass drone assault
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish President Erdogan greets the nation on Eid al Adha
Russia sees bleak prospects for expiring nuclear arms pact given 'ruined' ties with US
Muslim pilgrims 'stone the devil' as hajj nears end in Saudi Arabia
North Korea says it has raised a capsized destroyer upright as it continues repair
In pictures: Muslim pilgrims depart to Muzdalifah, perform stoning ritual as Hajj concludes
Sudanese army accuses RSF of killing five civilians in drone attack
Mahmoud Khalil says detention caused 'irreparable harm' to career, family as he pleads for release
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us