Mass shooting in Ecuador's Guayas, multiple deaths
Armed attackers killed at least 17 civilians, including a child, and wounded 14 in two attacks overnight in violence-plagued Ecuador, authorities say.
Gunmen kill 17 in mass shooting at Ecuador small-town bar / AFP
July 28, 2025

Gunmen have killed at least 17 people and injured 14 more in an overnight attack on a bar in Ecuador's coastal Guayas province, the country's attorney general's office has said, saying it was investigating the incident.

The attorney's office said on Monday that more than 40 pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered at the scene. Images shared by local media showed bodies lying on the ground, some covered in white sheets.

Sunday's attack took place in the town of El Empalme, some 160 km (100 miles) north of the city of Guayaquil, considered among the most dangerous areas in Ecuador as organised criminal groups battle for control of key drug-smuggling routes.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa at the start of last year declared an "internal armed conflict", but despite state measures, violence has escalated notably in Guayas.

Though Noboa has touted a 15 percent decline in violent deaths last year, according to the country’s Interior Ministry, the number again surged 47 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2025, hitting 4,619.

Last month, Ecuador's national assembly approved a reform that grants the government more legal powers to confront armed groups and dismantle the drug-trafficking networks that fuel their enterprises.

SOURCE:REUTERS
