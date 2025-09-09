Thirteen countries, including Türkiye, Bolivia, Colombia, and South Africa, pledged to implement six measures at the Hague Group’s meeting in July to cut ties with Israel over its atrocities in Palestine.

The Bogota Emergency Conference on Palestine brought together more than 30 countries across Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

They set September 20 –timed with the opening of the 80th UN General Assembly on Tuesday– as the target for additional states to join, while consultations with capitals continue worldwide.

The measures include suspending military trade with Israel, blocking arms transit, reviewing public contracts to reduce financial links, restricting dual-use goods, and denying docking rights to Israeli vessels carrying fuel, weapons, or other prohibited cargo.

Ankara was the first to sign and take such measures.

In doing so, it coupled its endorsement with new restrictions on Israeli-linked shipping, making clear that the decision goes beyond rhetoric.

“We share the Hague Group’s main goal to increase international cooperation against Israel’s defiance of international law,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources tell TRT World.



“Those responsible for the genocide in Gaza must be held accountable.”

Sanctions in practice

Before the conference in Bogota, Türkiye had fully suspended its roughly $9.5 billion bilateral trade with Israel.

Last month, Ankara further reinforced this stance, barring Israeli-owned or affiliated ships from Turkish ports.

Port authorities now require shipping agents to certify that vessels have no Israeli ties and are not transporting prohibited cargo such as weapons or hazardous materials.

Turkish-flagged vessels are also banned from docking in Israel.