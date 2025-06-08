WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid ship, towing it to Israel
Freedom Flotilla Coalition says Israeli soldiers “kidnapped” the activists who were aboard Madleen.
A total of 12 people are on board the Madleen, including 11 activists and one journalist. / Photo: AA
June 8, 2025

Israeli forces seized the Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen and towed it to Israel, the Foreign Ministry said late Sunday, adding that the activists on board will be deported to their home countries.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said the vessel is “making its way to the shores of Israel” and that the “passengers are expected to return to their home countries”.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said Israeli soldiers had “kidnapped” the activists who were aboard the Madleen.

Earlier, Israeli naval forces boarded the Madleen in international waters, according to the coalition, which also said communication with the vessel had been lost.

Live footage previously showed Israeli boats surrounding the ship, with soldiers ordering the activists on board to raise their hands.

French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan said sirens were triggered aboard the Madleen after drones sprayed the ship with a white liquid.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese confirmed that two drones were seen overhead, describing them as “the dangerous ones”.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the navy had instructed the Madleen to change course due to its approach toward what it called a “restricted area”.

The Madleen, an 18-metre vessel, set sail for Gaza on June 1 from the Port of San Giovanni Li Cuti in Catania, Sicily as part of the latest mission organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to break the Israeli blockade and deliver aid to Gaza.

A total of 12 people were on board, including 11 activists and one journalist.

According to the organisers, the ship was carrying urgently needed supplies for the people of Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, diapers, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches and children’s prosthetics.

SOURCE:AA
