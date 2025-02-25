60 million Palestinian work hours are lost to Israeli checkpoints in the occupied West Bank every year

And that’s before the new ones added after the Gaza war.



To put that in perspective:



85 human lifetimes — based on the average lifespan of 79 years.

Enough to build the Great Wall of China … three times. (If workers pulled nonstop 24-hour shifts.)

Or dig the Panama Canal … 27.7 times. (Again, assuming endless 24-hour shifts.)

Or construct the Winchester Cathedral … 15 times over. (If people never slept, ate, or rested.)

