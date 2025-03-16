WORLD
2 min read
Deadly tornadoes wreak havoc across central United States
More tornadoes were forecasted in the central Gulf Coast states including Mississippi and Tennessee.
Deadly tornadoes wreak havoc across central United States
tornadoes ravage central US / AP
March 16, 2025

At least 33 people were killed and dozens more injured when tornadoes and violent storms raked across the central United States, officials said.

Local news on Saturday showed roofs torn off homes and large trucks overturned, as forecasters warned of more tornadoes to come this weekend.

Eight people died in Kansas in a crash involving more than 50 vehicles, caused by low visibility during a "severe dust storm," local police said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed 12 storm-related fatalities and shared images of boats piled on top of one another at a marina destroyed by the weather.

The state police reported downed trees and power lines, as well as damage to buildings, with some areas severely impacted by "tornadoes, thunderstorms, and large hail."

"It was the scariest thing I've ever been through; it was so fast, our ears were all about to burst," Alicia Wilson, who was evacuated from her home in Missouri, told TV station KSDK.

Six fatalities were reported in Missouri's Wayne County, three in Ozark County, where multiple injuries were also reported, and one each in Butler, Jefferson, and St. Louis counties, police said.

Further south in Texas, local authorities told AFP that four people had died in vehicle accidents linked to dust storms and fires that reduced visibility on the roads.

In the neighbouring state of Arkansas, officials said three people had died and 29 had been injured in the storm.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency in response and said she had spoken with President Donald Trump.

"He said to tell the people of Arkansas he loves them and he and his administration are here to help with whatever we need following last night's tornadoes," Sanders wrote on X.

At least 200,000 homes and businesses across the central United States were without power by Saturday evening, according to tracking site poweroutage.us.

More tornadoes were forecast Saturday in the central Gulf Coast states, including Mississippi and Tennessee.

"Numerous significant tornadoes, some of which may be long-track and potentially violent, should continue into this evening," the National Weather Service said.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us