Representatives of China, Russia and Iran called Friday for an end to “unlawful” US sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme and a restart to multinational talks on the issue.

The three nations who met Friday morning “emphasised the necessity of terminating all unlawful unilateral sanctions,” China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu read from a joint statement, flanked by Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

“The three countries reiterated that political and diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on the principle of mutual respect remains the only viable and practical option in this regard,” Ma read.

Later in the day, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also met with the Russian and Iranian representatives and discussed the resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

Additionally, the three nations agreed that promoting cooperation through dialogue is paramount while opposing any hasty intervention by the UN Security Council (UNSC).

They warned that “initiating the snapback mechanism would undo years of diplomatic progress and must be approached with caution,” according to a press statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The talks are the latest attempt to broach the matter and come after US President Donald Trump wrote to Iran’s Supreme Leader in an attempt to jumpstart talks.

The letter, which hasn’t been published, was offered as Trump levied new sanctions on Iran as part of his “maximum pressure” campaign that holds out the possibility of militay action while emphasizing he still believed a new deal could be reached.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has mocked Trump, saying he wasn’t interested in talks with a “bullying government,” although Iranian officials have offered conflicting signals over the possibility of negotiations.



Trump sent a letter to Khamenei in 2019 with no apparent effect on rising tensions.

China and Russia are both permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with France and Britain, that took part in the original 2015 Iran nuclear deal preliminary framework agreement alongside Germany and the European Union.

Trump withdrew America from the accord in 2018, setting in motion years of attacks and tensions in the wider Middle East.

Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful and has maintained it won’t negotiate under duress.

China has sought to become more involved in Middle Eastern affairs and a year ago hosted talks leading to the full restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.