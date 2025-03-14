Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has made statements on several regional issues, including the situation in Syria and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking to tv100, a Turkish television channel regarding Syria, Fidan emphasised that “It is essential for all armed elements involved in terror acts in Syria to be excluded from the equation, people to return to normal life.“

“Our advice to the new Syrian government is to grant Syrian Kurds their rights; this is very important for Türkiye,” Fidan said.

“We do not believe any concessions have ever been made (to SDF) regarding attempts for autonomy or self-governance in Syria,” he added.

Commenting on the difference of opinion on how to end the Ukraine war, Fidan said: "The start of the war in Ukraine divided parties, and its end is dividing them as well. Statements of Türkiye from the beginning are now being voiced by the US."

The Turkish foreign minister on Friday said a group comprising the UK, some European countries and Türkiye could potentially establish its own sphere of influence in the region.

Fidan said: “It is quite possible for a structure that includes the UK, certain European countries, and Türkiye to create its own center of attraction in the region.”

Ankara has, from the beginning, called for an end to the over three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations. The approach has now been adopted by the US under President Donald Trump