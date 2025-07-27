Thailand has said it agreed "in principle" to a ceasefire with Cambodia following a call between Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and US President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the Thai Foreign Ministry.

Phumtham thanked Trump on Saturday for his concern about the conflict, which erupted earlier this week, and noted that Thailand supports a ceasefire but seeks "sincere intention" from Cambodia.

The acting prime minister urged Trump to pass along Thailand's request to Cambodia for immediate talks to outline mechanisms for a ceasefire and eventual peaceful resolution.

Thailand wants to "convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible."

Later, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said he welcomed discussing a ceasefire to halt the clashes.

Hun Manet said his foreign minister would talk to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to coordinate with the Thais, but warned Bangkok against reneging on any agreement.

Fighting between the two neighbours began in Pursat province near the border, resulting in the deaths of 13 Cambodian nationals, including five soldiers, and injuries to dozens, according to Cambodian officials.

Trump had said that Cambodia and Thailand agreed to promptly start ceasefire negotiations after three days of a deadly armed conflict.

"Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace ... They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE," Trump, who is currently in Scotland, wrote on Truth Social after speaking with the leaders of the two countries.

Related TRT Global - Thailand, Cambodia agreed to ceasefire but need time to pull back troops: Malaysian PM

'Tragic and unnecessary'

While each side has expressed openness to a truce, they have accused one another of undermining armistice efforts.

Cambodia's defence ministry said 13 people have been confirmed killed in the fighting since Thursday, including eight civilians and five soldiers, with 71 people wounded.

Thai authorities say 13 civilians and seven soldiers have died on their side, taking the toll across both nations higher than it was in the last major round of fighting between 2008 and 2011.

UN chief Antonio Guterres remained deeply concerned about the armed clashes and urged both sides Saturday to "immediately agree to a ceasefire" and hold talks to find a lasting solution.

"The Secretary-General condemns the tragic and unnecessary loss of lives, injuries to civilians and the damage to homes and infrastructure on both sides," his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, said in a statement.