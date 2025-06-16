ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
President Erdogan’s diplomatic push
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads a regional peace push as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate.
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
4 hours ago

Engaging in high-level phone diplomacy, the Turkish president is urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further conflict.

Since Israel’s attack on Iran on June 13, President Erdogan has engaged in talks with;

June 14

US President Donald Trump

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Jordanian King Abdullah II

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa

June 15

US President Donald Trump

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said

June 16

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Russian President Vladimir Putin

