4 hours ago
Engaging in high-level phone diplomacy, the Turkish president is urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further conflict.
Since Israel’s attack on Iran on June 13, President Erdogan has engaged in talks with;
June 14
US President Donald Trump
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Jordanian King Abdullah II
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa
June 15
US President Donald Trump
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said
June 16
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Russian President Vladimir Putin