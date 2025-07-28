Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate” and “unconditional” ceasefire effective from midnight local time, 1700 GMT on Monday, after five days of border fighting.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the breakthrough after hosting peace talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting came after the latest armed conflict along the border began last week, which has resulted in the death of many people, including soldiers, on both sides of the disputed border.

'Sustained peace'

Thai and Cambodian military commanders will hold an official meeting early Tuesday.

Officials from the US and China also attended Monday's meeting.

Anwar, also the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the ceasefire would be a “vital first step towards de-escalation and restoration of peace and security.”

The defence and foreign ministers of Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia will develop a mechanism for the implementation and verification of the ceasefire towards “sustained peace and accountability," said Anwar.

“This mechanism will serve as a foundation for sustained peace and accountability,” he stressed.

“Malaysia stands ready to coordinate an observer team to verify and ensure implementation” of the ceasefire, he added.

'Shared resolve'

Anwar said Malaysia will consult with its fellow ASEAN members to be part of “supporting peace on the ground.”

Besides agreeing to direct communication between prime ministers, Anwar said that Thailand and Cambodia will convene a meeting of the General Border Committee on August 4, to be hosted by Phnom Penh.

Anwar said the Kuala Lumpur meeting reaffirmed the “shared resolve” of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand to “uphold the principles of international law, peaceful coexistence, and multilateral cooperation in the pursuit of a just and lasting solution to the situation.”

The Southeast Asian neighbours have a border dispute along Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand's northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, with renewed tensions since May 28, when a Cambodian soldier was killed.

Thailand and Cambodia saw ties spiral down in recent weeks and tensions escalate to cross-border airstrikes and rocket fire since last Thursday, which have killed many people, including soldiers.​​​​​​​

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced due to clashes on the two sides of the border.