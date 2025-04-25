WORLD
2 min read
Russian general killed in car bomb blast near Moscow
Kiev had in some cases claimed responsibility but has not commented on Friday's attack.
Russian general killed in car bomb blast near Moscow
The "blast was caused by the triggering of an improvised explosive device" packed with metal fragments designed to cause maximum harm, investigators said. / Social Media
April 25, 2025

An explosive device ripped through a parked car near Moscow on Friday, killing a senior Russian general, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said, adding it had launched a murder probe.

Authorities named General-lieutenant Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operational directorate of the military's General Staff, as the victim.

Investigators said they had opened a probe into murder and smuggling explosives after the VW Golf blew up outside a block of flats in the town of Balashikha, east of Moscow.

Images from the scene posted on social media showed a blaze that gutted a car.

The Agentstvo investigative news site, citing leaked information, said Moskalik lived in Balashikha, but the car was not registered to him.

Security camera footage posted by the Izvestia newspaper showed a massive explosion, sending fragments flying into the air. The blast happens just as someone can be seen walking towards the car.

The "blast was caused by the triggering of an improvised explosive device" packed with metal fragments designed to cause maximum harm, investigators said.

According to the Kremlin website, Moskalik was a Russian military representative at the "Normandy format" talks on Ukraine in 2015, amid the conflict between Kiev and Russian-backed separatists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made him general-lieutenant in 2021.

The blast appeared to be similar to previous attacks on Russians linked to Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine.

Kiev had in some cases claimed responsibility but has not commented on Friday's attack.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us