Washington DC — The United States has urged UN and global aid agencies to partner with the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — the newly created American organisation backed by Israel to feed Gaza's starving and besieged Palestinian population — claiming the group has to date distributed millions of meals and prevented its alleged looting "by Hamas."

"There are now 69 million meals that have been distributed to date at four distribution centres, all while preventing Hamas looting, which is of course an incredible feat, that should be commended and supported," US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Thursday during a media briefing.

"We also call on other aid agencies and the UN to participate."

Bruce hailed the system, saying it aligns with President Donald Trump's directives for innovative regional solutions.

"It has been implemented and it works, and of course it's part of the creative solutions that the president has asked for regarding that region," she added.

The more than two million residents of Gaza are facing dire humanitarian conditions as Israel has severely limited aid during its devastating war in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

The current aid distribution system, supported by the US and Israel, has faced international condemnation, especially over the Palestinian lives lost at the distribution sites.

According to new figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 700 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and private contractors attempting to obtain food in the enclave since late May.

Around 5,000 Palestinians seeking aid have been wounded in almost daily shootings during aid distributions, the Ministry added.

This has spurred renewed condemnation of the US and Israeli-backed aid scheme.

The UN aid agency has called GHF's aid distribution as "an abomination" and "a death trap costing more lives than it saves."

UN and private aid groups have refused to collaborate with GHF, citing breaches of humanitarian principles. They accuse US and its ally Israel of controlling who receives aid in the devastated enclave.

GHF has admitted to reports of recent violence, but claims they occurred outside its operational area, despite close coordination with the Israeli military.

Sticking point in truce talks

But Bruce sought to defend the aid group, saying, "It is now undeniable. This is the format that works, and others… should implement it."

"There is no excuse to stand on the sidelines either because of envy or because of a political consideration because all of this transcends those things."

Two former UN special rapporteurs, Richard Falk and Hilal Elver, have said the GHF's operations and the violence inflicted on Palestinians at its aid sites are "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and more than 170 humanitarian groups – including Amnesty International, Oxfam, and Doctors Without Borders – have signed a joint statement calling for the immediate closure of GHF and the return to UN-led coordination mechanisms.

Aid distribution has also become one of the sticking points in talks over a potential US-backed 60-day truce deal between Israel and Hamas.

While US officials are suggesting a truce deal is imminent, Hamas has stated it has agreed to release 10 Israeli captives as part of efforts to reach a ceasefire but also warned that ongoing talks were "tough" due to Israel's "intransigence".

On Wednesday the Palestinian resistance group said the talks, spearheaded by key mediators Qatar and the US, have several sticking points, including the flow of desperately needed aid, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and "genuine guarantees for a permanent ceasefire".

In an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar noted "progress" in proximity talks, but conceded resolving "all complex issues" may require "a few more days."