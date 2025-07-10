A senior US State Department official has waived nine mandatory oversight conditions to fast-track a $30 million aid package to a Gaza relief group backed by the Trump administration and Israel, according to internal documents reviewed by Reuters.

Jeremy Lewin, who leads the department’s foreign aid programme and is a former official with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), approved the funding for the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) just five days after the group submitted its proposal.

The decision was made despite the foundation failing to meet the agency’s "minimum technical or budgetary standards," the internal memo said.

The June 24 memo, authored by Kenneth Jackson—also a former DOGE official and acting deputy administrator at USAID—recommended overriding normal safeguards due to the "humanitarian and political urgency" of the situation in Gaza.

USAID staff had flagged 58 unresolved issues in GHF’s application, including concerns over financial controls, the safety of Palestinians at distribution sites, and the use of powdered infant formula in an area with limited access to clean water.

‘Taking the bullet on this one’

In an internal email to USAID leaders, Lewin acknowledged the political sensitivities, writing: "Strong Admin support for this one... I’m taking the bullet on this one."

GHF, which coordinates closely with the Israeli military, has drawn criticism after reports that more than 500 Palestinians were killed near its aid distribution sites.

The group denies responsibility, saying incidents occurred beyond its operational areas.

Despite lacking prior experience and failing to meet USAID’s criteria, the group was described by Jackson in the memo as "uniquely positioned to operate in areas with restricted access" and capable of diluting Hamas’ influence in Gaza.

The decision to waive the vetting process raises legal concerns.

Jackson’s memo specifically warned that skipping terrorism checks "could increase the risk" that taxpayer funds may be misused or fall into the hands of ineligible entities.

Former senior USAID officials said such an override was highly irregular.

"I oversaw something like 1,500 grants. I never saw it happen," said Sarah Charles, who led USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance from 2021 to 2024.

"We would only skip vetting in cases of sudden emergencies, and only on staff recommendation."

The White House referred questions to a State Department statement, which defended the expedited process under emergency provisions to meet humanitarian needs "as expeditiously as possible."

It said GHF remains under "rigorous oversight."

GHF told Reuters that "every dollar we receive is safeguarded" and said the group is "addressing each question as per regulations and normal procedure."

GHF was established to bypass the UN aid work and was condemned as a “death trap.”