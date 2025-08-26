NVIDIA has just dropped a new chip in the market for robots, and they are calling it the T5000.
If Terminator 2, the movie in which actor Arnold Schwarzenegger popularised the machine from the future, had the T800 and the shape-shifting T1000, think of NVIDIA’s release as the next step — but for real robots, not Hollywood.
The T5000 is part of NVIDIA's new Jetson Thor system, which has been built to give robots supercomputer-level brains. Meaning, these new chips would be able to run generative AI models to assist robots in interpreting and making sense of the world around them.
It runs on NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs and is said to be packing 7.5 times more AI power than the last model of such chips, the Jetson Orin.
That means robots powered by T5000 would not just move, they will be able to see, think, and act in real time.
'Unmatched performance'
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's founder and CEO, says the new system is built with the millions of developers working on robotics in mind.
"We've built Jetson Thor for the millions of developers working on robotic systems that interact with and increasingly shape the physical world," Huang says.
"With unmatched performance and energy efficiency, and the ability to run multiple generative AI models at the edge, Jetson Thor is the ultimate supercomputer to drive the age of physical AI and general robotics."
Companies like Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, John Deere and even surgical tech makers are already on board. The idea is to power humanoids, warehouse bots, farm machines, and even medical robots with T5000 brains.
NVIDIA is betting big that the T5000 will be the chip that ushers in the age of "physical AI", where machines interact with the world the way humans do.