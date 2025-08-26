CULTURE
2 min read
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
Kiev slams the filmmaker’s virtual appearance at a Russian film festival, calling it an “insult” to victims of the war and accusing him of ignoring Kremlin's alleged atrocities.
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
Director Woody Allen poses for photographers during the Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 4, 2023. / AP
August 26, 2025

On Sunday, filmmaker Woody Allen made a virtual appearance at Moscow International Film Week, a relatively new Russian film festival, where he discussed his admiration for Russian cinema and reflected on past visits to the country. 

The event, held in a packed Moscow theatre, was moderated by Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk.

On Monday, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry responded sharply, condemning Allen’s participation as “a disgrace and an insult” to Ukrainian filmmakers and civilians affected by Russia’s attacks in Ukraine. 

In a statement posted online, the ministry accused Allen of deliberately turning “a blind eye” to Russia’s alleged atrocities in Ukraine and criticised the festival as a gathering of “Putin supporters and voices”.

Footage aired by Russian state TV showed the filmmaker addressing a tightly packed movie theatre from a massive screen. 

Recommended

Russian media reports quoted Allen as saying that he has always liked Russian cinema, recounting his past trips to Russia and the Soviet Union, and talking about what he would do if he were to receive a proposal to direct a movie in the country.

In response to the backlash, Allen issued a statement to The Associated Press that same day, where he condemned Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine but defended his decision to appear, saying, “I don’t feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help.”

The Moscow International Film Week, separate from the older Moscow International Film Festival, launched in 2024 and runs through Wednesday. 

RelatedTRT Global - Woody Allen celebrates 'very lucky life' as he presents 50th film

Allen was billed as one of the headliners alongside Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica and American actor Mark Dacascos. 

While Allen has long expressed admiration for Russian literature and culture, referenced in his films and essays, his appearance at a Russian state-aligned event during wartime has drawn criticism far beyond Hollywood.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us