On Sunday, filmmaker Woody Allen made a virtual appearance at Moscow International Film Week, a relatively new Russian film festival, where he discussed his admiration for Russian cinema and reflected on past visits to the country.
The event, held in a packed Moscow theatre, was moderated by Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk.
On Monday, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry responded sharply, condemning Allen’s participation as “a disgrace and an insult” to Ukrainian filmmakers and civilians affected by Russia’s attacks in Ukraine.
In a statement posted online, the ministry accused Allen of deliberately turning “a blind eye” to Russia’s alleged atrocities in Ukraine and criticised the festival as a gathering of “Putin supporters and voices”.
Footage aired by Russian state TV showed the filmmaker addressing a tightly packed movie theatre from a massive screen.
Russian media reports quoted Allen as saying that he has always liked Russian cinema, recounting his past trips to Russia and the Soviet Union, and talking about what he would do if he were to receive a proposal to direct a movie in the country.
In response to the backlash, Allen issued a statement to The Associated Press that same day, where he condemned Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine but defended his decision to appear, saying, “I don’t feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help.”
The Moscow International Film Week, separate from the older Moscow International Film Festival, launched in 2024 and runs through Wednesday.
Allen was billed as one of the headliners alongside Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica and American actor Mark Dacascos.
While Allen has long expressed admiration for Russian literature and culture, referenced in his films and essays, his appearance at a Russian state-aligned event during wartime has drawn criticism far beyond Hollywood.