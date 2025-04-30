Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused India of "escalatory and provocative behaviour" in a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Islamabad said, as tensions mount between the two nuclear powers following an attack in Kashmir.

"India's provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups," Sharif said, according to the statement released by his office.

Sharif urged the US to impress upon India to dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly, the statement added.

India's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRT Global - Paying the price for just being Kashmiri In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Kashmiri students and some traders across India face renewed harassment, eviction, and violence, as Hindutva-fueled hostility criminalises their identity. 🔗

‘Not the first to escalate’

Pakistan stressed it will not be the first to resort to any escalation but warned it will respond "very strongly" to any such move by India.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistani armed forces are "on alert" and "vigilant" about the ongoing developments.

“The world leaders have been requesting the exercise of restraint in recent days. I have made it very clear, on behalf of the government and the nation, that Pakistan will not be the first one to resort to any escalatory move. However, in case of any escalatory move by the Indian side, we will respond very strongly,” Dar said.

Pakistan, he added, has "nothing to do" with the Pahalgam attack. "Period."

Airspace closure

Meanwhile, India has shut its airspace to Pakistani airlines, the government said, days after its nuclear-armed neighbour banned Indian airlines from flying over its territory following the killing of 26 men in an attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir.

The ban on Pakistani aircraft will be from April 30 to May 23, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Indian government.

Exchange of fire

Pakistani and Indian forces exchanged fire at the disputed Kashmir border overnight, with both sides accusing the other of starting the armed clash. There were no casualties reported.

"During the night of 29-30 April 2025, Pakistan army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors," said a statement from the Indian army.

Pakistan, for its part, accused the Indian army of firing "unprovoked" at the Kiani-Mandal sector on Tuesday night, which was met "accordingly", according to state-run Pakistan Television, citing security sources.

At least one outpost of the Indian army was destroyed in the exchange of fire, it said.