India’s latest education policy has reignited a long-standing debate over language and governance, with strong pushback from the southern state of Tamil Nadu against what it sees as an imposition of Hindi.

The controversy raises broader questions about multilingualism, federalism, and national identity in a diverse democracy.

It started last month when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shared a policy draft which suggested holding two Class 10 board exams a year from 2025-26. This raised several questions regarding the language papers. According to the CBSE draft, there was a change in the Class 10 board exam language subjects when compared with the existing curriculum for 2024-25 as listed on the official CBSE website.

In the Class 10 draft policy , English and Hindi have been suggested as Language 1 and Language 2 among its subject groups, while other regional and foreign languages were in the regional and foreign languages group.

Historical context: India’s linguistic diversity

India is home to over 1,300 languages, with 22 officially recognised under the Constitution. While Hindi is the most widely spoken language, it is native to only about 44 percent of Indians.

Tamil Nadu, India’s southernmost state, in particular, has long resisted efforts to promote Hindi at the national level, seeing it as a challenge to its Dravidian linguistic heritage.

The resistance dates back to the 1960s when widespread protests in Tamil Nadu forced the Indian government to adopt a policy ensuring that English, alongside Hindi, would continue as an official language. This compromise has largely held for decades, but new government initiatives have reignited tensions.

Current controversy: NEP 2020 and language

The debate resurfaced with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and a recent government directive that requires central funding for education projects to prioritise Hindi-language institutions.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin has opposed this move, arguing that it undermines the rights of non-Hindi-speaking states.

The central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), argues that promoting Hindi fosters national unity and improves job prospects. Critics, however, say it places non-Hindi speakers at a disadvantage, particularly in federal government jobs and higher education.

Tamil Nadu has accused the federal government of withholding $247 million in education funds due to its refusal to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the funds, asserting, “Tamil Nadu will not be blackmailed into surrendering.”

Earlier this week, the dispute escalated in parliament when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused Stalin’s party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of “creating mischief” and being “undemocratic and uncivilised,” prompting protests from the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

A matter of federalism and identity

At the heart of the issue is federalism—India’s balance between central authority and state autonomy. Tamil Nadu’s opposition is rooted in fears of linguistic and cultural dominance, echoing concerns in other multilingual democracies such as Canada (French vs English) and Belgium (Dutch vs French).

Tamil Nadu’s resistance to Hindi dates back to 1937, when protests led by social reformer Periyar forced the then Madras Presidency government to abandon compulsory Hindi in schools. The anti-Hindi movement intensified in 1965, ending Congress rule in the state and cementing Tamil Nadu’s strict two-language policy – Tamil and English – unlike the three-language formula followed elsewhere in India.

The debate resurfaced with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends three languages, including two “native to India.” Chief Minister MK Stalin argues this will lead to the imposition of Hindi, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s opposition.

Education expert Dr V Niranjanaradhya notes that while South Indian states followed the three-language formula—including Hindi—North India largely ignored its obligation to learn a South Indian language, making the policy “a failure.” He warns, “The world is moving towards multilingualism, but here, we are still imposing a single language.”

Tamil Nadu fears the policy could favor Hindi-speaking states, deepening inequalities. The dispute reflects not just education concerns but broader anxieties over centralisation versus regional autonomy.

Global comparisons: Language and education policies

India’s linguistic challenges mirror debates in other multilingual nations. In Canada , Quebec has fiercely defended French against English dominance. In Switzerland , four official languages coexist through careful federal policies that avoid privileging one over the others.

India’s challenge is unique due to its scale, but the underlying principle remains: how can a multilingual nation ensure equitable education and governance without marginalising any group?

A UNESCO report emphasises the importance of multilingual education, stating that “children learn best in their mother tongue.” Policies favouring one language over others may hinder learning outcomes and limit opportunities for millions of students.

What’s Next?

With Tamil Nadu leading the language resistance in India, the debate is far from over. The central government may need to rethink its approach to ensure educational equity across linguistic regions. The broader question remains: can India balance national cohesion with its rich linguistic diversity?

For now, the standoff underscores a fundamental issue faced by all multilingual societies—how to accommodate linguistic plurality without diluting national identity.